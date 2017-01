Melhus-musiker med braksuksess på YouTube

Nasi Padang - tekst

I still remember when i tasted you

I wouldn't believe that it could be true

It was the first time in my life

And if you were human, I would make you my wife

Nasi Padang Nasi Padang Nasi Padang Nasi Padang Nasi Padang

It's the best thing you will ever taste

If you never tasted It's a big disgrace

I'm your biggest fan

Just remember one thing

You need to eat with your hand

Nasi Padang Nasi Padang Nasi Padang Nasi Padang Nasi Padang

If I'm closing my eyes

I feel the taste on my lips

I can feel the kobokan on my fingertip

And I really think your silly

If you leavin' the table without tasting the chili

Nasi Padang Nasi Padang Nasi Padang Nasi Padang Nasi Padang

I like it like a bee likes honey

I like it like everyone likes money

I like it like the kids like their bunny

I like it if is rainy or sunny

Nasi Padang Nasi Padang Nasi Padang ...