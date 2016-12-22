Slik feirer de søteste i Trondheim jul

Mange eiere lager egne brukere til dyrene sine for å menneskeliggjøre dem, og det har blitt et eget samfunn for de firbeinte på Instagram.
Flere av dem er selvfølgelig kledd opp til jul!
@The.wagging.tail
It's one week to christmas #doublefluff
@Luna.the.berner
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
@Wilmathecorgi
Anybody know if Santa is hiring this year? #wilmathecorgi #pembrokewelshcorgi #norwegian #puppy #corgilove #corgigram_ #dog #christmas #winter #cold #myfavcorgi #dogs_of_instagram #corgiplanet #dailypawwoof #snow #corgination #hund #norge #utno #adressa #norway #snø #nature #trondheim #dog #adventurewithdogs #vinter #hiking #worldofcutepets #reindeer
@Engelsksetter_com
@rambo_mainecoon
The best thing so far about #christmas is all the boxes that the #mailman delivered to my house. #Rambo #mainecoon #mainecoonstagram #mainecooncat #mainecoonnorway #trondheim #catsofig #catslove #catslife #kitten #mainecoonlove #thief #catpic #catpicture #catlovers #catoftheday #catlife #pøbel #pøbelpus #katt #katteliv #catsofnorway #trondheim #huntingcat #winterwonderland #elskerRambo #sittingandwatching #winter
@Novalappen
Strange thing happened! I fell asleep, and when I woke up the livingroom looked completely different! ❄ #xmas
