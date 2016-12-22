Følg trd.by på Snapchat

Hundene Heka og Mira er klare for jul! (Foto: @The.wagging.tail)

Slik feirer de søteste i Trondheim jul

Underholdning
Merry voff-mas and a happy mjau year!

Mange eiere lager egne brukere til dyrene sine for å menneskeliggjøre dem, og det har blitt et eget samfunn for de firbeinte på Instagram.

Flere av dem er selvfølgelig kledd opp til jul!

@The.wagging.tail

It's one week to christmas #doublefluff

Et bilde publisert av The Wagging Tail (@the.wagging.tail)

Slik feiret Trondheims søteste halloween

@Luna.the.berner

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Et bilde publisert av Luna The Berner (@luna.the.berner)

Gjett hvem av hunden «Luna the Berner» eller matmor som har 50 000 følgere på Insta?

@Wilmathecorgi

LES OGSÅ: - En stor skjeggete fyr og søte, små kaniner måtte bare slå an

@Engelsksetter_com

17. December- Settersanta

Et bilde publisert av Marte Almaas (@engelsksetter_com)

Har du hund? Da må du huske dette - ellers kan det bli dyrt

@rambo_mainecoon

Hunden «Teddy» danker ut matmor på Instagram

@Novalappen

Hundestyling har blitt hårreisende populært

